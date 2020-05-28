Three shootings in eight hours in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s police chief calls it frustrating that his detectives are running into a wall of silence after working three shootings in eight hours.
“There are people who live in the community that know what happened that could help us make their community safer and a better community,” said Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. “That is still a problem that we deal with on a consistent basis is getting witnesses to tell us what they know or what they saw.”
According to Chief Blair, detectives are trying to gather any information to help them find those responsible, but they aren’t getting help from those who could know what happened.
“Sometimes there’s fear. Sometimes there’s a dislike for the police department. And so, I understand all of those reasons, but we’ve got to bridge those gaps and work together so that we can solve these crimes," he said.
While Blair said the shooting are not connected, the two that happened outdoors fit a certain pattern.
“Although we don’t know the details in this one, they’re typically not just random shootings. There’s usually a reason that that shooting happened, and it’s not just people out just driving the streets just finding somebody randomly to shoot at," he said.
The shooting that happened inside a residence on South Hanover Street, Blair called a domestic violence situation.
“Some of that might be caused by some of the pandemic issues, because we have seen domestic violence increasing during this time and it being more violent sometimes during this time because of frustrations and what have you," he said.
“When you have one shooting it taxes a department and your detectives. But when you have three, it really spreads them thin. But they’re out there working diligently, trying to get as much information as they can," said Chief Blair.
According to Chief Blair, the pandemic did not make their response to the shootings more challenging. They still responded in the same way as they would before the pandemic.
If you know anything about the shootings, police ask you to share your information with them. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.
