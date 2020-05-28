Three new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 164 total cases in Graves County.
“Treat others like you have it because you actually may be asymptomatic.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We appreciate all the steps people are taking to protect others as they welcome them into their businesses.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.