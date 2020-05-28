Southern Seven Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death in Union County

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Union County.
The health department is also reporting eight new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region, all from Pulaski County.
Southern Seven confirms five new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 88 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 216 cases and 8 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
