Southern Seven Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death in Union County
By Ashley Smith | May 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:03 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Union County.

The health department is also reporting eight new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region, all from Pulaski County.

Southern Seven confirms five new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, there are 88 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 216 cases and 8 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

