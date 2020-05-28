Sikeston First Assembly of God church lends a hand to the community

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of a Sikeston church say the pandemic led to a new program they hope will help families in their community and beyond.
Susan Mchaffie, with Sikeston First Assembly of God Church, said they decided to start a new program called Helping Hands. “We just had a desire, you know. You see the need with COVID-19,” she said.
They teamed up with the USDA to provide meals to children 18 and younger on Mondays and Thursdays.
“We provide seven breakfasts and seven lunches that includes a gallon milk for each child.” She said it is not income based. “This is through the summer.”
The volunteers grow and change ,and some leave with new credentials.
“Every week it seems like they’re new faces and each one of those faces, we have them grow through a food handling course too. Where they have a 3 year certificate of food handling,” she said.
“This is an awesome thing that the church is doing and most of all it helps the children,” said people who are happy to receive the meals.
“I’m really grateful we have a daughter,” said others.
Mchaffie said they aren't just planning to help people in Sikeston soon they hope to expand.
“As we learn of other communities that we hear around us then we’ll be able to add more sites,” she said.
