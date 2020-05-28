Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A investigation is underway in Harrisburg, Illinois after a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg.
Police responded to the area of E. National St. and N. Indiana St. around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 to investigate several reports of a single gunshot being heard in the area.
Witnesses told officers they saw multiple individuals running away from the reported area.
When officers arrived they learned the shot fired came from 104 E. National St., but found no one at the home.
Officers then learned a gunshot victim had showed up to an area emergency room for treatment.
Officer spoke with the 28-year-old victim and learned he had been shot in the leg and the incident did take place at 104 E. National St.
According to police, an adult female was arrested for giving false information in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Saline county Sheriff’s Office at 618-252-8661.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.