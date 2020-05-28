Shawnee Community College offers free online self-pace courses

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is providing Free Self-Paced Tutorial (SPT) courses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Workforce Innovation Division at SCC is offering ten free Self-Paced Tutorial courses for both Shawnee College staff and local residents in the community, at no cost.
The free SPT courses include a mix of hard and soft skills that apply to today’s changing job market.
Current course offerings include:
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating WordPress Websites
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Individual Excellence
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Managing Customer Service
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
- Personal Finance
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)
- Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
Registration is available til June 30.
Students will have three months to complete the class from the time they enrolled.
Please, contact Lora Clark at 618-634-3364 or lorac@shawneecc.edu for more information or to register.
