Shawnee Community College offers free online self-pace courses

Shawnee Community College offers free online self-pace courses
The free SPT courses include a mix of hard and soft skills that apply to today’s changing job market. (Source: WVIR)
By Ashley Smith | May 28, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 8:14 PM

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is providing Free Self-Paced Tutorial (SPT) courses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Workforce Innovation Division at SCC is offering ten free Self-Paced Tutorial courses for both Shawnee College staff and local residents in the community, at no cost.

The free SPT courses include a mix of hard and soft skills that apply to today’s changing job market.

Current course offerings include:

  • Creating Web Pages
  • Creating WordPress Websites
  • Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
  • Individual Excellence
  • Keys to Effective Communication
  • Managing Customer Service
  • Marketing Your Business on the Internet
  • Personal Finance
  • Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)
  • Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search

Registration is available til June 30.

Students will have three months to complete the class from the time they enrolled.

Please, contact Lora Clark at 618-634-3364 or lorac@shawneecc.edu for more information or to register.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.