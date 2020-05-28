Scattered showers continue across the Heartland but drier weather moves in late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are still under the influence of an upper level low pressure keeping clouds around and a few showers. We will likely see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
A cold front will move towards the Heartland Friday morning. Along this front we will see a few scattered showers but drier air will move into the area Friday Afternoon. This will set the stage for a very nice weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The Heartland looks to have a very nice weekend with comfortable temperatures. As we head into next week a ridge of high pressure will build into the area. This will bring summer like warmth and humidity to the Heartland by the middle of next week.
