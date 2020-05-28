Patron-free horse racing returns to Illinois

“It is great to see racing return to Illinois,” said Jockeys’ Guild Regional Manager, Jeff Johnston. On behalf of the jockeys that reside in Illinois and others that regularly plan their summer around Illinois racing we are thankful we can get back to work. We appreciate the state of Illinois working with the Jockeys’ Guild to ensure protocols are in place to protect jockeys, valets, and other racetrack workers and we look forward to the day when we can hear fans cheering in the stands.”