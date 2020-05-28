New Pilot Program at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Have you ever wanted to fly? Starting this fall SEMO students will have the opportunity to get a pilots license trough a new aviation program. Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner tells me the Cape airport is partnering with the university, to teach students to fly.
“We’re just super excited about the opportunity to work with them.”
University president Carlos Vargas says the new pilot program will be a 4 year bachelor degree, that allows students to get their pilots license.
“It requires roughly 121 hours, like many other degree’s. Which is what an airline pilot right now needs in order to get a job at an airline.”
He says the program will offer classes at the university, and flight training at the city airport.
“It really gives our students an opportunity to have that chance to develop the program and at the same time be doing it at an airport that is nearby. Where the city is interested in helping us.”
Vargas says t it’s programs like this, that prepares his students for real world industry jobs.
“This is an example of how the university is really trying to partner with the industry and with the region to promote economic development.”
Students interested will have to be accepted into the university first and then apply for the pilots program.
