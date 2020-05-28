Nearly 115K COVID-19 positive cases in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,111 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 160 additional deaths.
As of Wednesday, May 27, IDPH is reporting a total of 114,306 positive cases, including 5,083 deaths.
A total of 803,973 people have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
The recovery rate is currently at 92 percent .
Governor JB Pritzker will have an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m.
