Murray State University to celebrate May 2020 graduates later in the year

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will celebrate its class of 2020 with a combined commencement ceremony planned for May and December graduates later this year.
A total of 1,500 degree applicants made up this graduating class, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees
31 states and 20 countries are represented among May and August 2020 graduates.
The outstanding seniors for spring 2020 are Kyle Britton and Rachel Huck.
Britton graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Engineering in engineering physics (dual concentration in advanced physics and aerospace engineering).
Huck earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting.
“While we are regrettably unable to gather in person to celebrate our graduates this May, we are extraordinarily proud of our graduating Racers and wish them the best as they take the next step in their education and careers,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd. “We encourage all graduates to keep in touch with the University and let us know how they’re doing. Once a Racer, always a Racer.”
A full table of graduates is available at murraystate.edu/commencement/graduates.
