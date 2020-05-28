More than 400K tested for COVID-19 in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 341 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 572 recoveries on Wednesday, May 27.
Currently, a total of 21,306 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus, including 353 deaths and 13,916 recoveries.
Since Wednesday, 409,630 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee. At least 6,126 were tested in the last 24-hours.
TDH reports 1,647 have been hospitalized with the virus.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
