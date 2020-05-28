Missing Paducah man at center of missing money investigation arrested

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A missing Paducah man at the center of an investigation involving missing money from a community event has been found and arrested.
According to the Paducah Police Department, David Boggs Jr., missing since November 2018 is in custody.
No further information is being released at this time.
Police said they would reveal more during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Boggs was a co-organizer of the annual Barbecue on the River event in Paducah.
Money missing from an account associated to the event was reported missing.
Paducah Police said other sources have linked the missing money to Boggs.
