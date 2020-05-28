Man shot multiple times in Weakley Co., Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in the McKenzie area of Weakley County, Tennessee.
According to the Weakly County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man was shot at least seven times on the 1500 block of Union Church Rd. shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
The victim was flown to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators learned the victim had been shot by two males driving some type of sport utility vehicle.
The sheriff’s department said they have the names of two persons of interest in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
