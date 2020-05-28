Isolated Rain & Storms This Morning

Cloudy skies, mild, and muggy to start the day with isolated rain across the Heartland. Isolated rain and storms this morning primarily across southeast Missouri. Additional scattered storms show up by the afternoon. Stronger storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail today. There will be some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 70s.
A cold front will push through Friday morning-early afternoon. We could be dealing with rain/storms due to this; however, we should clear out and see sun by the late afternoon.
The comfortable 70s and less humid air moves in for this weekend. Lots of sunshine is in store too. Next week looks stay mainly dry. Near the end of the week, we could be seeing chances of rain and very warm temperatures possible reaching the low 90s!
-Lisa
