Illinois rural communities to receive $11.8 million for COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - Illinois will receive a total of $11,821,279 in federal funding to support COVID-19 testing in rural communities.
The funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act signed into law on April 24.
It will help support more than 200 Rural Health Clinics around Illinois.
Each clinic will receive approximately $49,000 in federal funding.
"This federal funding will help ensure that every corner of our state has adequate testing for COVID-19. We cannot safely and fully reopen our economy without it," Durbin said. "I’m pleased Congress was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to provide this funding to help these health centers continue serving patients in need. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure our state has the resources it needs to get through this crisis."
“Safely reopening our communities and our economy during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans will require Illinois to have a robust and effective diagnostic testing and contact tracing system,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to secure federal funding to help rural Illinois ramp up its testing capabilities.”
A full list of Rural Health Clinics in Illinois receiving funding is available HERE.
