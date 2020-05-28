Illinois Department of Veteran affairs begins a new operation

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (KFVS) -The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has officially launched a new campaign called “Operation Rising Spirits.”
Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia says, “it was created to boost the moral of the veterans homes.”
According to the IDVA this is a challenge for service organizations, volunteers and patriots of Illinois to raise the spirits of military veterans and the staff that cares for them.
This is taking place at the veterans homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, Illinois.
Chapa LaVia says “we felt our staff deserves more recognition for coming to work every day and our veterans your right, weren’t getting that outside interaction.”
The IDVA says they also want to honor the workers inside the homes taking care of our veterans. Chapa LaVia says “ to our staff that are on the front lines, I often say we have heroes at our homes but we have heroes working for our heroes at our homes.”
Veterans homes in Illinois are being held under tight visitor restrictions due to the pandemic.
Chapa LaVia is very excited about this project and says “we owe a dead of gratitude to them and anything we can do to put a smile on their face during this time, I am all in on that.”
