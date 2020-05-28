Heartland Regional to resume services prior to COVID-19

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois announced it resume all of their hearthcare services on Monday, June 1.
Services that will resume include diagnostic imaging services, sleep clinic studies and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.
The hospital said they have taken steps to reopen in-person medical visits under Phase 3 of the “Restore Illinois” plan.
“As we resume services and procedures that put us back at full capacity, each outpatient clinic and all hospital service lines will continue to comply with the enhanced infection control protocols, such as separate care areas, cleaning procedures and protective equipment guidelines, put in place due to COVID-19," said Ed Cunningham, Heartland Regional CEO.
Patients are encouraged to call their provider prior to an appointment for visitation details.
Heartland Regional said they will continue to offer telehealth services.
For patients with elective surgeries, they will be required to have a negative COVID-19 within 72 hours of a procedure and self-quarantine until the day of their appointment.
Under the reopening plan, the hospital’s “no visitor” policy will remain in practice until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.