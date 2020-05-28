Gov. Parson to discuss Phase 2 of “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan

Gov. Parson is scheduled to give his next briefing on Missouri's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. today. (Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
May 28, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 9:50 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced he will be addressing the next steps in Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Thursday, May 28.

The governor will discuss the next phase at 3 p.m. during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Phase 1 of the reopening plan for Missouri expires on Sunday, May 31.

During this first step, economic and social activities were allowed to resume as long a social distancing and health orders were followed.

