Gov. Parson to discuss Phase 2 of “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced he will be addressing the next steps in Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Thursday, May 28.
The governor will discuss the next phase at 3 p.m. during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
Phase 1 of the reopening plan for Missouri expires on Sunday, May 31.
During this first step, economic and social activities were allowed to resume as long a social distancing and health orders were followed.
