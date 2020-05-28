Fruitland firefighter injured battling house fire

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 3:28 p.m. on May 28, Fruitland firefighters were called to a home fire on County Road 432.
When crews arrived, 75% of the home was ablaze.
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, one firefighter was burned when a section of the porch collapsed. They were transported to a local hospital.
The Fruitland fighters requested help and Cape County Private Ambulance, North County Fire Dept, East County Fire Dept, Millersville Rural Fire Dept, Jackson Fire Rescue, and Cape County Sheriff’s Dept responded.
