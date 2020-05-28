Free healthy meals and snacks available for Illinois students throughout the summer

“COVID-19 has turned many families’ lives upside down. Illinois’ summer meals programs help to ensure that one thing families do not have to worry about is where their children will get their next meal,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Throughout this crisis, schools have found safe and creative ways to meet students' nutritional needs, such as home delivery, pickup, and drive-through options. Thanks to federal waivers that we have secured, these options will continue over the summer. We encourage all school districts to evaluate the needs of their communities during this trying time and to participate in summer food programs, if possible.”