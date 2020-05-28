Free healthy meals and snacks available for Illinois students throughout the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will provide healthy meals and snacks to children and teens age 18 and younger at hundreds of sites across Illinois this summer.
ISBE is utilizing waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow meals to be served in safe, socially distanced ways, such as curbside pickup, home delivery, and provision of meals for multiple days of the week at one time.
Waivers will also allow parents and/or guardians to pick up meals and bring them home to their children.
Families can find their nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting “FoodIL" to 877-877, or visiting summermealsillinois.org.
“COVID-19 has turned many families’ lives upside down. Illinois’ summer meals programs help to ensure that one thing families do not have to worry about is where their children will get their next meal,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Throughout this crisis, schools have found safe and creative ways to meet students' nutritional needs, such as home delivery, pickup, and drive-through options. Thanks to federal waivers that we have secured, these options will continue over the summer. We encourage all school districts to evaluate the needs of their communities during this trying time and to participate in summer food programs, if possible.”
All participating SFSP sponsors must provide free meals to all sites that meet income eligibility. Income eligibility can be determined through school attendance area data, census data, or household eligibility data.
Sites will provide meals on a first-come, first-served basis.
Enrolled sites and camps must provide meals to all eligible children free of charge given certain criteria.
There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service at any sites.
If a household’s income falls within or below the guidelines listed below, a family member should contact the site’s sponsor to learn the benefits of the program.
If the site does not meet area eligibility, families may be required to complete an application and provide income, TANF, or SNAP information. P
lease contact ISBE at (800) 545-7892 or at cnp@isbe.net for possible alternative methods to meet site eligibility.
