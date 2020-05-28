First Alert: More scattered showers, storms this afternoon

(KFVS) - The rainy and stormy pattern in the Heartland continues today.
Isolated rain and storms are likely across southeast Missouri this morning.
By the afternoon, chances increase for more scattered showers and storms.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says stronger storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.
Peeks of sunshine are possible later in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A cold front with more rain and storms will push through Friday morning through early afternoon.
Once the front moves out, it will be less humid and sunny.
The weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
