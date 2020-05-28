Drury Hotels announces new cleaning and disinfecting procedures

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Drury Hotels Company is partnering with Ecolab Inc. to keep its guests and team members safe.
Ecolab Inc. is a global leader in hygiene and infection prevention solutions for the hospitality industry.
Drury will use Ecolab products as part of enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in more than 150 hotels nationwide.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened people’s awareness of the spread of germs and the need for increased sanitization,” said Alison Casler, chief human resources officer of Drury Hotels. “Our Travel Happy® Again, Clean + Safe initiatives, solidified by our partnership with Ecolab, have allowed us to confidently deliver a higher level of cleanliness and safety for our guests and team members.”
Drury has also updated its check-in procedure to reduce contact, implemented visual cues for social distancing and modified the service for its free hot breakfast and evening reception.
“For more than 45 years, Drury Hotels has focused on providing clean rooms and exceptional service,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. “This is particularly important today as we adjust to living with COVID-19. The enhancements being made throughout our hotels will help ensure a clean, safe environment, so our guests can feel comfortable and confident while staying with us.”
More information about Drury Hotels’ ongoing efforts to keep guests and team members safe can be found on the company’s Travel Happy Again, Clean + Safe website.
