400 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced a total of 400 individuals have died from COVID-19 in the state. Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday, May 27.
Approximately 9,077 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 3,124 patients have recovered.
KDPH reports at least 200,762 have been tested for the virus in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
