Catfish delivered to Lake Montgomery

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources delivered 1100 catfish, this week, to Lake Montgomery in Noble Park.
The City of Paducah and Fish & Wildlife Resources are partners in the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program.
The program currently includes 44 lakes statewide.
Lake Montgomery at Noble Park receives four yearly stockings of channel catfish and three annual stockings of rainbow trout.
Those 16 years old and older need a State fishing license, unless license exempt.
There is a Resident Senior License for those 65 and older.
For FINs lakes, including Lake Montgomery, the daily limit is five rainbow trout and four catfish.
For details about the FINs program including the license requirements, daily limits, and stocking schedules, visit https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Fishing-in-neighborhoods.aspx
