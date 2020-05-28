Carbondale allows expanded outdoor seating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Today, Carbondale’s Mayor, Mike Henry, signed an Executive Order that allows bars and restaurants to apply for permits at no charge to expand outdoor seating during the duration of Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
This Executive Order allows restaurants and bars to apply for a permit through the City to expand outdoor seating to public parking areas, public sidewalks, and other public spaces.
Glass and metal beverage containers will not be allowed in areas designated for outdoor dining.
Restaurants and bars will be required to discontinue outdoor seating service at 10:00 p.m.
Businesses that utilize public spaces for outdoor dining will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the area
