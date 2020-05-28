Cape Girardeau Police donate police car to Cape Career and Technology Criminal Justice Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Criminal Justice Department at Cape Career and Technology (CTC) received a valuable gift from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The gift was a Ford Crown Victoria, a car often used by police departments.
The school plans to use the car to allow students to practice conducting traffic stops and using the equipment such as radios, sirens and such.
“Whenever someone goes to the law enforcement academy, they do traffic stops there, they learn how to do it. But by doing this here now, they’ve already got that one step forward, they’ve got that, or if they do go into dispatching they’ve got those communication skills,” stated Dane Stausing, the Criminal Justice Instructor at the CTC.
The Victoria does not come with the specialized police equipment the students need, such as cameras, sirens, radar, and radios.
The CTC is looking for donations to provide the equipment for students.
The Criminal Justice class just finished it’s second year, the equipment is important for students to be able to learn how to treat a traffic stop and all the hazards, including the driver, the surrounding traffic.
“No traffic stop is easy or safe by any means from the suspects to the other cars driving by and this way they’ll actually learn how to do that and the safety of it,” said Stausing.
Both the students and the instructors are excited for this gift. They gave thanks to Chief Blaire and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.