Big changes in our weather expected...

Finally, a change to our really wet pattern will take over in less than 24 hours. A cold front will push through the Heartland on Friday, bringing one last round of showers and thunderstorms. These will likely be scattered and are not expected to be severe. Drier weather will push into our northwestern counties first by lunchtime and finally slip into our southeastern counties by the evening. Everyone will feel relief from the muggy weather over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 60s. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Summer-like heat and humidity return by the middle of next week.