Beef burgers, cheese slices donated to Feeding Kentucky

“May is beef month and today is National Beef Burger Day, and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than the announcement that burgers and cheese slices are on their way to hungry Kentuckians,” said Commissioner Quarles. “Today’s announcement is just another example of how the Kentucky Hunger Initiative has brought our agricultural community together during this trying time for our state and nation. I would like to thank the Kentucky Beef Council, The Dairy Alliance, and all of our Kentucky Hunger Initiative donors who made this possible.”