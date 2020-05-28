3 arrested for burglary at Diebold’s Orchards

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and two men were arrested in Scott County, Missouri in connection to a burglary at Diebold’s Orchards in Benton.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business on Saturday, May 23 about a possible burglary in progress.
When they arrived they found a female suspect on the property and later found two male suspects.
Allie Halfacre, Delbert Sumpter and Michael Gunter were arrested an booked into the Scott County Jail.
All three were charged with burglary, property damage, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Halfarce was issued a $25,000 bond, Gunter was issued a $35,000 bond and Sumpter was issued a $35,000 bond.
During the investigation, deputies said they found a garage door at the rear of the property pushed off the tracks. Evidence showed that someone had forced their way into the building.
Several items were reported stolen from the property.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.