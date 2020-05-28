Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to feed Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An area business person reached out to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce to anonymously donate $5,000 on behalf of him and his wife to three charities.
The Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen received $2,000. The Good Samaritan House received $1,500 and the Saluki Food Pantry will receive $1,500
“There are good people, who want to work, who through no fault of their own, have no income and are dealing with food insecurity,” stated the Donor.
The donor has owned several businesses over the years. He acknowledged that his companies would have struggled to survive a multi-month forced closure.
He stated, “now is the time when we need to come together to help each other.”
The Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen provides meals for the Boys & Girls Club, The Carbondale Warming Center, Attucks Community Service, and other people in need.
The donation will fund 400 meals.
The Good Samaritan House will use the funds to assist in housing those who have nowhere to go during the shelter in place order.
The Saluki Food Pantry will provide food assistance to students in times of need.
The Pantry is available to any student with a valid SIU ID. Students visiting the Saluki Food Pantry receive enough food for to eat for approximately three days.
According to Student Center Director Tena Bennett, “We handed out 868 emergency food bags since March to students in need during the pandemic."
Jennifer Olson, president, and CEO of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, challenges those who have not been financially impacted by COVID to seek out opportunities to donate.
“It has been inspiring to see so many people dig deep to support these three charities and so many more,” said Olson.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.