Ameren Mo. to cut natural gas rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting June 1, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a decrease in rates.
Residential customers currently pay around $0.40 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas.
The rate will drop to about $0.35 per Ccf, a decrease of around $0.05 per Ccf.
This change will affect Ameren Missouri natural gas customers in Columbia, Rolla, Salem, Owensville, Jefferson City, Mexico, Wentzville, Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill.
