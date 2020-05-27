What you need to know May 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 27.
Soggy and warm temperatures will hang around for the rest of the week.
Scattered rain continues throughout the Heartland this morning. Light fog is also possible.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. The risk of severe storms is low.
It will be warm and humid today with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
More rain and storms stick around the rest of the week until a cold front pushes through the region late Friday.
The weekend is looking dry and less humid.
Drier conditions continue into next week with temperatures heading back into the 80s.
- Violent clashes between protesters and police broke out last night in Minneapolis after video showed and officer kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man who later died.
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear condemned protesters for using “fear and terror” after hanging an effigy of him during their demonstration over the weekend.
- The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will be holding a large drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Cape Girardeau on June 5.
- COVID-19 testing resumes at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo.
- The City of Perryville is urging residents and tourists to used common sense with social distancing as group events resume.
- Casinos in Nevada will be allowed to reopen on June 4 and welcome back tourists.
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is is expected to surpass 100,000 this week.
- SIH is taking part in a convalescent plasma study to help active COVID-19 patients.
- NASA astronauts are set to blast-off from the U.S. today for the first time in nearly a decade.
- A Georgia driver got quite the shock heading down a highway. A turtle crashed through her windshield.
- Cape Splash could reopen sometime in June.
- Six Flags is making plans to reopen with policies to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
