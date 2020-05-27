TDH: 10 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee; more than half of the state’s cases have recovered

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus case count has surpassed 21,000 after nearly 410,000 tests have been administered across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Heath announced 21,306 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon with 353 deaths and 1,647 hospitalizations. It’s an increase of 342 cases and 10 deaths since Tuesday.
So far, 13,916 people have recovered from the virus -- more than half of the state’s cases.
Of Tennessee’s deaths, 35 percent are people 81 and older.
TDH reports 4,615 cases and 105 deaths -- an increase of 34 cases and three deaths since the Shelby County Health Department gave an update Wednesday morning. That makes an increase of 11 deaths in Shelby County since Tuesday.
Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said there was an average 100 new cases per day over the weekend. Haushalter added, "It’s a little bit higher than we had previously, but this has been a steady trend so I’m not overly concerned at the current time.”
Of the total coronavirus cases, 68.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 67,700 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Shelby County is currently 13.5 percent.
The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive. The SCHD would like to keep this percentage below ten percent.
SCHD is also monitoring several COVID-19 clusters at different assisted living facilities. More than 350 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus with 40 deaths. This does not include the facilities with resolved cases.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and five deaths reported.
When Haushalter was asked about outbreaks at long-term care facilities, she responded by saying, "I want to be very clear that they are not under control.”
She added there are significant staff shortages and that many staff members are sick, therefore there will most likely be more transmission.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 6,180 total cases and 119 deaths
- Crittenden -- 297 cases; 9 deaths; 216 recoveries
- Cross -- 46 cases; 32 recoveries
- Lee -- 17 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 72 cases; 2 deaths; 54 recoveries
- Phillips -- 9 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 30 cases; 2 deaths; 23 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 651 cases; 1 death; 320 recoveries
Mississippi -- 14,044 total cases and 670 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 14 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 113 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 493 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 125 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 76 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 64 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 25 cases
- Tate -- 69 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 71 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 52 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 21,306 total cases and 353 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 49 cases; 42 recoveries
- Fayette -- 110 cases; 2 deaths; 84 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 192 cases; 172 recoveries
- Haywood -- 30 cases; 2 death; 25 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 56 cases; 1 death; 39 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 428 cases; 3 deaths; 382 recoveries
