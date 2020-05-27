S7HD reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One female 30s
- Pulaski County: One male 20s, one male 30s
- Union County: One female 30s, one female 50s, one female 70s
All individuals are being isolated.
To date, 80 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 211 cases and seven deaths since the start of the pandemic.
