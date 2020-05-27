Sen. Hawley writes to Twitter CEO on ‘editorializing Pres. Trump’s tweets’

“Twitter’s unprecedented decision to single out the President for disfavor, based on his political speech, is alarming,” Senator Hawley writes. “Yesterday, for the first time ever, Twitter branded the President’s tweets with a ‘fact check’ designed to encourage readers to believe that the President’s political speech was inaccurate. Twitter’s decision to editorialize regarding the content of political speech raises questions about why Twitter should continue receiving special status and special immunity from publisher liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.”