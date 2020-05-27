Scattered showers likely through early Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure moving into Arkansas and the flow around it is bringing lots of clouds to the area and scattered showers. As we heat up the atmosphere a few more degrees this afternoon, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. At this time we are not expecting severe weather but heavy rain is likely with the stronger storms. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s.