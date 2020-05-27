Scattered showers likely through early Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure moving into Arkansas and the flow around it is bringing lots of clouds to the area and scattered showers. As we heat up the atmosphere a few more degrees this afternoon, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. At this time we are not expecting severe weather but heavy rain is likely with the stronger storms. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s.
Scattered showers will continue to rotate around the area of low pressure to our southwest. These showers will weaken later this evening as we lose more of the day time heat. Tomorrow we will see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop as we heat up the atmosphere. We will finally see drier air move into the area late Friday as a cold front moves through the area.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s.
A very nice and cool weekend is in store for the Heartland. Temperatures will remain below average until the middle of next week. By then we will see temperatures approach 90 degrees. After Friday we look to be dry across most of the Heartland.
