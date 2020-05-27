Rain and Storms- A Wetter Day

Scattered rain and possible light fog across the Heartland this morning. One of the wetter days this week as rain and storms will continue into the afternoon with low chances of severe weather. It will still be warm and humid today with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
The next few days finishing off the week, we can expect more rain and storms with temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front pushes through late Friday which will bring us dry days and drier air making it more comfortable by the weekend.
We are looking to say dry for a big portion of next week even as we warm back up into the 80s.
-Lisa
