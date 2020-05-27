Jackson Police Department moves to new building

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson police officers will have more space to operate and keep you safe, as they transition into a new building.
The Jackson Police Department’s headquarters are now located next door to the former police and fire complex off West Jackson Boulevard. The new 18,000 square foot building is almost three times larger than its previous space with state-of-the-art facilities.
“I want citizens to know that their police department, public safety operation with this new building is extremely enhanced. It’s better than it’s ever been," said Police Chief James Humphreys.
He said he is excited about his new facility and all the room for accommodating his officers.
“We have a complete new evidence area," he explained. "Plenty of room now for all of our evidence storage, our records, where we had no room at the old building.
Even though the new space comes with a hefty price tag.
“This was 6.5 million, for the building, completely. And we stayed right under it," he said.
He said they made costly changes with the building’s plans, which saved the city lots of money.
“We no longer have our dispatch center here, which saved us about 1 million dollars to consolidate with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department," the chief said.
When you enter the brand new facility, he said you can expect to feel safe with enhanced security.
“Unlike our old building, when sometimes we had to bring prisoners by citizens in the building, and that just is not a good practice. You don’t have to worry about that here now," Chief Humphreys said.
He said the department is still transitioning into the new building, which should be done within the next few weeks.
Once the transition is complete, Humphreys said the Jackson Fire Department will take over the old police station and renovate it in the future.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.