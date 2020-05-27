2 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases in Williamson county.
One woman in her 30s and another woman in her 60s have tested positive.
Both are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 58 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 45 have recovered in Williamson county and eleven have recovered in Franklin county.
