2 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County

By Jessica Ladd | May 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:17 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases in Williamson county.

One woman in her 30s and another woman in her 60s have tested positive.

Both are being placed in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 58 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 45 have recovered in Williamson county and eleven have recovered in Franklin county.

