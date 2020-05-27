15 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co., Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of fifteen new Jackson County residents who have contracted COVID-19 on May, 27.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – One preteen/teen, two in their twenties, two in their thirties, one in her forties, and one in her fifties;
- Male - One preteen/teen, four in their twenties, two in their fifties, and one in his sixties.
They are all being placed in isolation.
To date there have been 248 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Eight additional cases were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to date to 186 individuals.
Fifty-two active cases are currently being managed.
