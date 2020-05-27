Nearly 20K tested for COVID-19 antibodies in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 160,113 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Currently, 12,291 have tested positive for the virus in Missouri, including 686 deaths.
DHSS reports 19,830 have been tested for antibodies in the state. Of those tested, 780 have positive results, which is 3.9 percent of all patients tested.
According to DHSS data, Missourians between the age 25 and 49 have been tested for antibodies the most, followed by those between the age of 50 and 64.
Governor Mike Parson will give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
