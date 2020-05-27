More unsettled weather on the way...

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight, and again through the day on Thursday. Heavy downpours expected under the storms. On Friday, a cold front will push through the Heartland, bringing us our last round of showers and thunderstorms for the week. Much drier and more comfortable conditions expected over the weekend. Tonight lows will only drop into the mid 60s. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with a couple areas hitting 80.