Mo. National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing at Southeast Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 testing is underway at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.
Testing at the prison began on Tuesday, May 26 and is expected to continue over the next four days.
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne L. Precythe said the goal is to test 875 people each day at the facility and at three other state prisons.
According to the Mississippi County Health Department, members with the Missouri National Guard will be present to test all inmates and employees at Southeast Correctional Center. An estimated total of 1,620 individuals will be tested for COVID-19.
Testing has been conducted at the facility prior to Tuesday. Target testing was conducted in April and in early May COVID-19 test kits were made available to inmates and employees.
As of Tuesday, the health department announced 43 inmates at Southeast Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Approximately 11 individuals in the general Mississippi County have tested positive for the virus.
The health department said it believes the number of COVID-19 positive cases will increase in the next two to three weeks after events over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
The are urging the public to continue practicing social distancing, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and frequent hand washing.
