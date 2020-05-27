Man arrested after trying to bite police officer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 26, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a truck that was stuck in the median on I69 near the 26 mile marker.
Deputies arrived and located Garrett Rowden, 30 of Frisco, Colorado.
He was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and he appeared to be unconscious.
Also located in the vehicle were several open alcohol containers.
Mayfield Graves County EMS was called to the scene to check Rowden.
While medical personnel and deputies were trying to load Rowden onto a stretcher he attempted to bite one of the deputies on the arm.
Rowden also attempted to get off of the stretcher and had to be restrained with handcuffs.
He was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center to be treated for his level of intoxication.
He was then arrested and transported to the Graves County Jail on the following charges:
- DUI 1st Offense Aggravated Circumstances
- Assault Third Degree on a Police Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Poss of Open Alcohol Container
- Numerous traffic charges
