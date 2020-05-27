Ky. nears 9K COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) announced there are at least 8,951 COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to KDPH, 141 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, 122 reported on Monday and 117 cases reported on Tuesday.
So far, 394 Kentuckians have died from the virus, which includes three additional deaths reported on Tuesday.
Currently, 3,115 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus in Kentucky.
At least 193,576 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Andy Beshear will give a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.