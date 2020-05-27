335 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Ohio federal prison

May 27, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbiana County health officials confirmed 335 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution.

According to health officials, nine inmates at the prison have died from COVID-19.

Health officials said there are a total of 682 cases in Columbiana County.

Soldiers with the Ohio National Guard spent several weeks at the prison in April on a medical mission.

The soldiers helped treat and transport the seriously ill patients.

Their mission at the prison was completed on April 24.

Also, since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.

All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice

FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.

