Illinois daycares set to reopen when Phase 3 begins

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois daycares are going to look a lot different from before the pandemic started.
Lee Eklund is the director of Malone’s Early Learning Center, which has been open during the pandemic.
“There’s extra precautions they are instilling into us that are going to make it a challenge," he said.
Eklund explained some of the changes statewide include no parents in the classroom, masks for children above the age of 2 and either no shoes, or shoes with covers over them.
He said nap time is going to look different for the infants and toddlers.
“For their cribs, they have to be six feet apart and their cots have to be six feet apart, so for, like, our toddler classroom we basically have to use two classrooms,” he said.
Eklund said keeping kids six feet apart is almost impossible, but they are making safety a priority.
“We just do the best we can with handwashing, being extra precautious with that, disinfecting and sanitizing more than what we always do in the first place,” he said.
Going out onto the playground is going to look different for children.
“Only going out one group at a time outside and then in between the times the groups are going out, the playground has to be disinfected," he said.
