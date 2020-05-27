Ill. movie theatres propose reopening earlier than Gov. Pritzker’s plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois outlined a proposal to safely reopen the movie theatre industry.
Currently, under Governor JB Pritzker’s plan, movie theatres cannot reopen until Phase 4. That would mean the earliest they could reopen in some regions would be June 26. The governor’s plan also set a strict limit of 50 people per auditorium.
The alternative plan proposed by NATO of Illinois would allow theatres to reopen sooner with new safety and sanitization procedures. It calls for limiting auditorium attendance to 50 percent of their seat capacity, the same standard the governor has outlined for restaurants and bars.
New safety measures outlined in the reopening plan include:
- Requiring all employees to undergo training to work on enhanced cleaning procedures, personal health and wellness, use of face masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing
- Taking employee temperatures before reporting to work for each shift
- Mandating that cloth masks be worn at all times and disposable gloves be worn during customer interactions
- Maintaining a minimum of six-foot distance between viewing parties, using empty seats and rows as necessary
- Placing six-foot spacing markings in areas where guests may have to queue and assigning staff to ensure social distancing is respected
- Encouraging customers to purchase tickets online to decrease contact opportunities
“Movie theatres have long served as a source of joy and an avenue of escape from everyday struggles, but they do much more by directly supporting thousands of jobs and generating tax revenue for towns across Illinois. It is important Illinois theaters be allowed to safely reopen right away so workers can return to their jobs, and the movie industry at large can move forward with major film releases. Our proposal balances the protection of employees and guests with the need to restart our economy,” said Chris Johnson, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois and CEO of Classic Cinemas.
According to the group, further delay in reopening Illinois theatres could prevent more films from opening this summer, because it takes several weeks for studios to deploy marketing and other assets before a film’s release.
