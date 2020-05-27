Ill. Dept. of Veterans Affairs launches ‘Operation Rising Spirit’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs launched Operation Rising Spirit.
The campaign challenges service organizations, volunteers and more to raise the spirits of military veterans and the staff who care for them every day at state veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.
The veterans’ homes have been restricting visitation to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone across the state is encouraged to participate in Operation Rising Spirit. Cards, emails and video messages can be sent directly to the homes at the addresses below, and socially distant on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home.
Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna
- 792 N. Main, Anna, Illinois 62906
- C/O: Anthony Barnett
- anthony.barnett2@illinois.gov
Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle
- 1015 O’Conor Avenue, LaSalle, Illinois 61301
- C/O: Susan Scully
- susan.scully@illinois.gov
Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno
- 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950
- C/O: Dave Pedersen
- david.w.pedersen@illinois.gov
Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy
- 1707 N. 12th Street, Quincy, Illinois 62301
- C/O: Sara Colgrove
- sara.colgrove@illinois.gov
Prince Home at Manteno
- 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950
- C/O: Wali Lewis
- wali.lewis2@illinois.gov
